WATCH: Museveni ships in personal car for use in Nairobi





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni shipped his personal car from Kampala for use during his recent day-long working trip to Nairobi.

Museveni reportedly made the 45-hour air trip from Kampala to Nairobi, and back, aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines plane where he was joined by other East African Community (EAC) leaders for a meeting convened by their host President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

I have arrived in Nairobi, Kenya for the 3rd East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Conclave on the peace and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). pic.twitter.com/3XNXcGcejB — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 20, 2022

Other presidents present include Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Felix Tshikhedi (DR Congo), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), and Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi).

But while his colleagues were content in using cars provided to them by the Kenyan government, Museveni, 77, was not about to leave his personal car behind.

The problems affecting the region like the crisis in Congo need a collective approach from all regional members of the East African Community. We must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot. pic.twitter.com/OaepEOgNN9 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Museveni was the only visiting Head of State who did not shake President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand upon arrival at State House, Nairobi.

He was also casually dressed in a military jacket unlike all the other Presidents present who donned suits.

It was not immediately clear why President Museveni will elect to ship his car from Kampala to Nairobi for an event that lasted hours.

Pundits suggest the 77-year old is cautious of contracting Covid-19 considering his advanced age and will pull on all stops to remain safe.

Leaders present at the meeting resolved to prioritise the restoration of peace in DR Congo.