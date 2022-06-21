Join our Telegram Channel
WATCH: Museveni ships in personal car for use in Nairobi

By Wangu Kanuri June 21st, 2022 1 min read

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni shipped his personal car from Kampala for use during his recent day-long working trip to Nairobi.

Museveni reportedly made the 45-hour air trip from Kampala to Nairobi, and back, aboard a chartered Uganda Airlines plane where he was joined by other East African Community (EAC) leaders for a meeting convened by their host President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Other presidents present include Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Felix Tshikhedi (DR Congo), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), and Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi).

But while his colleagues were content in using cars provided to them by the Kenyan government, Museveni, 77, was not about to leave his personal car behind.

Meanwhile, Museveni was the only visiting Head of State who did not shake President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand upon arrival at State House, Nairobi.

He was also casually dressed in a military jacket unlike all the other Presidents present who donned suits.

It was not immediately clear why President Museveni will elect to ship his car from Kampala to Nairobi for an event that lasted hours.

Pundits suggest the 77-year old is cautious of contracting Covid-19 considering his advanced age and will pull on all stops to remain safe.

Leaders present at the meeting resolved to prioritise the restoration of peace in DR Congo.

