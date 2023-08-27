WATCH: Museveni, wife Janet, renew vows after 50-years of marriage

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet, son Muhoozi and daughter in law Charloette. PHOTO: COURTESY

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and his wife Janet, son Muhoozi and daughter in law Charloette. PHOTO: COURTESY





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and his wife, First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, marked their remarkable 50-year journey of marriage on August 26, 2023.

The joyous occasion unfolded at St. Matthews Cathedral in Kyamate, Ntugamo district in the presence of close family and friends.

Their son, Muhoozi, along with his wife Charlotte Kainerugaba, stood by their parents as the best couple.

In a moving address during the festivities, First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni lauded her husband, President Yoweri Museveni, for his steadfastness as a husband and leader.

“He has always possessed that quality; a steadfast, indefatigable character,” she expressed.

“No matter what came against him, he would stay standing. He seemed so sure of his purpose and direction that nothing could bother him.”

The President exuded elegance, donning a two-piece white dashiki outfit paired with his signature wide-brimmed sunhat adorned with a leather string.

First Lady Janet complemented the occasion with a graceful white, long dress.

Their union has borne fruit in the form of four children.

Their journey began on August 24, 1973, when they exchanged vows at Turnham Green church in England, laying the foundation for a lifelong companionship.

WATCH: https://twitter.com/StateHouseUg/status/1695708525282910655?s=20

The commemorative ceremony was graced by family members, friends, and both current and retired government officials, underscoring the couple’s significance in Uganda’s political landscape.

Following the prayers at St. Matthews Cathedral, the Musevenis extended their warm hospitality to their guests at their residence in Irenga village.

Among the distinguished attendees were four Kings and a Queen, adding a regal touch to the celebration.

President Museveni’s 50th-anniversary celebration coincided with a similar milestone in the realm of African leadership.

Just days earlier, Azimio La Umoja’s leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida Odinga celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during Ida’s 73rd birthday party at a private event at Villa Rosa Kempinski.

Also read: Man jailed for beating up rival in love triangle

Shame as Raila, Riggy G turn burials into shouting contest