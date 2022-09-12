Watch: Museveni’s fleet of cars in the country ahead of Ruto’s inauguration

In this file photo, Dr William Ruto chats with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda at Mubende State lodge in Uganda. PHOTO | DPPS

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s official cars have arrived in Nairobi ahead of swearing in of President-Elect William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president.

Museveni is among the 40 presidents and Heads of State invited to Ruto’s inauguration.

Unlike his colleagues, the 78-year-old Head of State is known to strictly use his cars whenever he visits Nairobi, Mombasa or any neighbouring country.

It has been speculated he does that for security reasons and for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Museveni is expected to arrive by air on Monday evening or on the day of the inauguration.

The fleet of about a dozen cars was spotted around Westlands on Sunday.

Check out the clip below.

Museveni is a close friend and political ally of Ruto. He remains popular in Kenyan circles owing to his oratory skills that light up crowds.

But his three-and-a-half decade reign as President Museveni has been criticised especially for human rights records and especially the appetite by authorities to clamp down on opposition through arrests and torture.

It will be the third time President Museveni is attending a successful handover of power to a new Kenyan President.

He was present at the Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta inauguration in 2002 and 2013 at Uhuru Park and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani respectively.

Ruto’s inauguration will be witnessed by all the Presidents of the East African Community. The seven are Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC Congo), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) and Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

Also on the list of dignitaries are Presidents Dennis Nguesso (Congo), Ismail Guelleh (Djibouti), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Brahim Ghail (Sahrawi Republic), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), and Azali Assousmani (Comoros).

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Guinea Bissau President Umaro Embalo, and President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan (Seychelles) will also attend.

