WATCH: Nadia Mukami pregnancy ‘confusion’





A video of singer Nadia Mukami appearing to be heavily pregnant has left tongues wagging.

In the clip, the singer is seen looking for support from her boyfriend captured by her rapper boyfriend Arrow Bwoy, real name Yusuf Ali, to get out of a vehicle.

The bubbly singer is also heard greeting her fans as she walks inside a building.

She occasionally places her hand on her protruding belly.

This comes a month after she publicly confessed to have suffered a miscarriage, however she did not clarify whether it was recently.

Before that, rumours were rife that she was expecting her first child with Arrow Bwoy.

The news of Nadia’s pregnancy was made public by media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, formerly a radio presenter,

Speaking on his radio show, Jalang’o explained the couple visited him at his home in the village to where he witnessed the pregnancy first hand.

But Nadia and Arrow Bwoy were livid because of Jalango’s expose. She questioned why the media would talk about their personal life without prior consent.

The couple have been in a relationship for years and have recently made public their plans to finally tie the knot.