WATCH: Ndindi Nyoro shares plan to rename Kenyatta University





Ndindi Nyoro suggests Kenyatta University should change its name to Githurai University.

The controversial lawmaker made the suggestion while on the campaign trail in Kiambu county.

He was accompanied by several politicians including Deputy President William Ruto.

“Some of us who have studied here would suggest the institution”s name is changed from Kenyatta University to Githurai University,” the lawmaker pointed out.

The Kiharu lawmaker is among a number of politicians from Central Kenya allied to Deputy President William Ruto who has been critical of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime and policies.

Kenyatta University is among several institutions, including schools, roads, and hospitals named after Kenya’s first president Jomo Kenyatta, who, incidentally is Uhuru Kenyatta’s father.

The move has elicited varied debate.

Besides, the institution has hogged media headlines in recent times after President Kenyatta publicly hit out at the then Vice-Chancellor (VC) Paul Wainana for refusing to surrender several acres of land.

Wanaina was later replaced as the Head of State castigated the institution’s management for opposing plans to cede part of its land to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is setting up a Sh600 million emergency hub to cater for its regional operations.

Students from the university have since protested Wainaina’s dismissal.