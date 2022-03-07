WATCH: Nigerian Televangelist tips Ruto to succeed Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto during an interview with the Nation on January 23, 2020 at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A Nigerian televangelist has tipped William Ruto to become Kenya’s next President.

Pastor Johnson Suleman made the observation in one of his recent sermons where he is seen preaching with a Kenyan flag wrapped around his shoulders.,

“Your elections were this year. I was praying and the Lord told me the stone that builders rejected,” he explained, in reference to the Deputy President’s fallout with President Kenyatta.

Analysts view Ruto as an outsider in the race after President Kenyatta publicly backed opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him.

The televangelist did not, however, mention the DP by name but suggested he is an outsider

He also called for peace during the August 2022 polls, while describing Kenya as a great nation.

The video in which the televangelist shared his sermon was uploaded on Apostle Damaris Kigotho’s YouTube page.

Apostle Suleman describes himself as a senior pastor and general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International church whose headquarters are in Auchi, Edo State in Nigeria,

After working as an assistant pastor in the Armor of God Church in Lagos from 1998, the 50-year-old televangelist started Omega Fire Ministries in 2004.

Ruto and Raila Odinga are considered favourites to succeed President Kenyatta, with each camp exuding confidence.