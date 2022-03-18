WATCH: NTV crew assaulted at Azimio rally





NTV journalists were on Thursday roughed up and blocked from covering the Azimio la Umoja campaigns in Dagoretti, Nairobi, by individuals who identified themselves as part of the security detail.

While blocking the press crew that included from doing their work, the security team accused NTV’s reporter Martin Mwangi, cameraman Shamason Osiago and driver Simon Ashiko of occupying a slot meant for another media house.

The trio was also ordered to leave the rally.

Dennis Onsarigo, Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat press secretary condemned the act and promised to follow up and ensure doesn’t happen again.

“I have no idea about the incident but if it happened it is unacceptable. I will follow up,” said Onsarigo.

The incident was partly captured on camera occurred as Odinga, who is gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, is in the tour of the United Kingdom.

It also happened a day after journalists were briefly locked out of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates conference where Deputy President William Ruto was unveiled as a presidential candidate.

The journalists were specifically barred from covering the delegates resolutions for about an hour.

While defending the move, digital strategist Dennis Itumbi said the delegates at the conference were expected to have a formal session to pass the resolutions.

But countering the move, Odinga allies claimed the incident implied secrecy on the part of UDA and amounted to denying Kenyans the opportunity to review their decisions about the party.