WATCH: Oscar Sudi struggles to read through his oath as MP in English





Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has become a butt of jokes after he struggled reading through his oath.

The youthful lawmaker dressed in a blue suit and yellow tie is seen and heard stammering through the oath which lasts barely a minute and at some point, the Clerk of the National Assembly is seen helping him through the oath.

At the end of the oath, the Kapseret lawmaker is heard reading word by word and is heard appearing to mention the word “marliament” instead of Parliament.

Who said Oscar Sudi doesn't speak English? Tuachange propaganda! pic.twitter.com/VryMfndyCv — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) September 8, 2022

Sudi’s academic credentials have been under question and he has a case ongoing in the High Court.

Sudi who skipped court on Wednesday had his lawyers ask for him to be excused saying he was part of the team preparing for Ruto’s inauguration.

In his absence Tulwopng’etuny Primary School teacher Simon Cherop testified saying that the MP-elect did not clear his primary school education in the institution, dropping out in class seven.

“The accused had enrolled in that school as a pupil from standard six to seven but did not clear his primary level in the said school.”

The ardent President-Elect’s supporter is accused of forging academic documents to suggest he obtained his Kenya Secondary Certificate Education at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi.

However, one witness Patrick Maritim, a former principal of the school, testified under oath and confirmed that the lawmaker was not a student at the school.

“I went through the admission books from 2005 to 2009, but could not find the name. I also went through the records of students who sat their KCSE in 2006 and had collected their school leaving certificates but could not find his name,” he told the court.

Sudi is known as a rich businessman and controversial nature. He dedicated the last year to attacking outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for the way they run Parliament.

