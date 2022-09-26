Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation





In a viral TikTok video, Pastor James Nganga was recorded humiliating his visibly angry wife during a church service at his Neno Evangelism Center located in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In the video seen by Nairobi News on September 26, Nganga was seated on a table placed in front of his wife, Loise Murugi Mwangi, while she was seated in front of the entire congregation.

He spoke to her as she held onto a microphone- supposedly to respond to him- before she cast it aside in anger and frustration.

“I don’t know if I should go back to school. I responded to her by saying God bless you. You had told me that you love me and I responded by saying God bless you.,” Nganga said addressing the wife.

“These people have told me that is not how I should have responded. I should have told you…now why are you throwing the microphone away?” he told his visibly upset wife.

“I want to know how it goes. We are many ignorant people in here, not just me. There are many ignorant men. These people have told me I should have responded by saying I love you too,” said Nganga as he accompanied the church in laughing heartily.

From the video clip, by Loise’s demeanour, it appeared she would have rather been elsewhere in that moment rather than being humiliated by her husband and laughed at by the church congregants.

James and Loise’s marriage has not been without drama, and even worse, the drama was publicized.

In 2021, Loise revealed that at one point in their marriage after a disagreement, he called the police on her after she left him.

She’d packed up their kids and took one of their vehicles, forcing her husband to send the police after her for his property. The first three years of their marriage were drama galore.

She revealed that Nganga’s phone was always a bone of contention between them after women often called him and told him how much they loved him.

She revealed that to be Nganga’s wife, one needed miraculous grace to put up with many things.

