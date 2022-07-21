WATCH: Politician caught on camera appearing to slap woman





A senior politician has been caught on camera appearing to slap a woman.

In an amateur video seen by Nairobi News, Mr. Irungu Nyakera, who is eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls, is seen and heard engaging in a heated debate with a woman identified as Wambui Njoki, whom reports indicate is a relative.

Njoki uploaded the video on her socials.

Breaking News : Kenya Kwanza Murang’a GUBERNATORIAL aspirant IRUNGU NYAKERA SLAPS a Woman. RUTO’s slap story has motivated been a great motivator to most of his supporters.pic.twitter.com/Sk022YW1Y5 — Airo Nick🇷🇺 (@AiroNickson) July 20, 2022

Donning a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaign shirt, Mr Irungu Nyakera who until recently served as Transport Principal Secretary, initially tries to restrain himself as the woman talks at the top of her voice.

Nyakera is also the Farmers Party leader.

Ms Njoki, claims during the argument, that she had ‘suffered’ for long and in silence but it was time she spoke out on what was transpiring.

“I have been thrown out of my house with my child and to culminate it all, in broad daylight. My brother, brought his body guard to my premises and together they beat me up!” she claims, adding that due to the embarrassment that she had undergone she was contemplating suicide.

In the video, the duo is over-heard quarrelling over the ownership of a piece of land and the houses that have been erected on it.

According to Ms Njoki, almost everyone who was at the scene as they quarreled witnessed as she built the houses.

“Are you the one who built these houses? Is this your house?” she poses.

The former PS also asks the sister whether indeed she is the one who built the houses and questions whether the piece of land they are arguing over belonged to her.

Another man who accompanied Mr Nyakera to the scene, is captured on video holding the hand of Ms Njoki as the altercation gets uglier.

Ms Njoki is then heard asking the man to stop holding her as she narrates how the brother allegedly stole from them.

She then slaps the man who refuses to let her go and the former PS reacts by slapping her.

Ms Njoki goes ahead to accuse the brother of mistreating them during his reign as PS.

The former PS is further seen asking the person capturing the events as they unfold at the scene to stop taking the video but Ms Njoki asks them to go on.

Efforts to reach out to Mr Nyakera did not bear any fruits as he neither responded to our messages nor answered our calls.