WATCH: Polycarp Igathe anchors news on NTV





Polycarp Igathe has excited netizens by impressively reading the swahili news on NTV. Igathe, who is gunning for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat on the Azimio la Umoja ticket, managed the feat during an interview at the station on Monday.

His reading skills forced news presenter Lifti Matambo to cheekily suggest the budding politician was good enough to take his job.

Igathe has been on a charm offensive in search of votes since he elected to contest at Nairobi governor.

He’s been spotted riding in a matatu, on a donkey, cooking, eating at ‘low-end’ restaurants, buying bananas from street vendors, and now working as a news anchor.

A respected corporate leader with reported deep connections, Igathe is competing against UDA’s Johnson Sakaja and recent opinion polls show him trailing.

Mizani Africa, an independent organization indicated that Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi’s outgoing Senator, had amassed a 48.4 per cent lead against Igathe’s 43.1 per cent.

Additionally, a poll from NMG conducted between May 7 and 10 through computer-assisted phone interviews showed that Sakaja leads in 14 of Nairobi’s 17 constituencies, compared to Igathe who leads in three constituencies.

Sakaja garnered 37 per cent with Igathe having 21 percent of the votes ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Igathe is seeking a comeback in elective politics after he was elected Mike Sonko’s deputy governor only to resign in a huff six months later.

He attributed the resignation to failing to earn Sonko’s trust thus making it difficult for him to work.