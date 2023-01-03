Watch: Popular child star caught stealing, rescued from mob justice





Child actor Baken da Sherrif who starred on KTN’s Junior TV show is currently nursing injuries following a thorough beating after he was accused of allegedly stealing a motorbike and Sh124,000.

In a viral video that is currently doing rounds online, the actor is seen and heard confessing to his apprehenders of stealing a motorbike and two smartphones from his host in Juja.

He is also heard asking his unknown apprehenders for water, to parch his throat. His face is all beat up and his lips are cracked with bloody bruises.

The 20-year-old is alleged to have withdrawn Sh124,000 from one of the phones he stole.

According to a social media user The Gadgets Node, the incident took place on December 25, 2022, as the actor was staying with him.

“We hosted him at our place pale Juja Farm, on Christmas Day. That night, he stole a motorbike license plate KMFD 295R and two phones. He also withdrew Sh124,000 from one of the phones’ Mpesa.” Posted Gadgets Node.

Despite the matter being reported at Juja Police Station, Baken is currently in custody at Jogoo Police Station as the investigation goes on.

According to Gadgets, Baken disappeared into thin air on December 26, after stealing the valuables.

However, they were able to trace him and apprehend him four days later at Karanja Drive in Kibera.

After a thorough beating, Baken was frog matched to Jogoo Police Station where he is currently being held as the investigation into the matter goes on.

“The bike and the two phones were found. As for the money, he had spent all of it already,” Gadgets stated on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the actor is caught on the wrong side of the law. In August 2016, he was caught trying to burglerise houses at NyayoEstate, Nairobi.

He was roughed up, and beaten but later set free.

Baken rose to fame through the KTN Junior TV show where he portrays a witty boy who often lands into quandaries thanks to his mischievous demeanor.

In the show, Baken is Junior’s elder brother and is credited for giving the program the ‘it’ effect.

His role carved him a niche that saw him amass numerous fans who follow him both on and off the air.

Most of his photos online capture him while on set.

