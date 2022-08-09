Watch: Raila Junior explains why he did not vote with Baba in Kibra

Raila Odinga Junior the son of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate speaks to the media in Nairobi on August 9, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY OF NTV

Raila Odinga Junior the son of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate speaks to the media in Nairobi on August 9, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY OF NTV





All eyes were on Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate for Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, as he voted in Nairobi’s Old Kibra Primary School.

His supporters accompanied him blowing vuvuzelas and chanting his name.

His wife, Ida Odinga accompanied him, however his biggest campaigners; his children Rosemary, Winnie and Raila Junior were not with him.

Check out how that went in the link below.

Raila Odinga casts vote at Kibra Primary School https://t.co/KJOIoS9ScU pic.twitter.com/fe38wbNIKc — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) August 9, 2022

Speaking to NTV at the former Prime Minister’s Karen home on Tuesday, Raila Junior revealed that the family had registered to vote in different polling stations.

“I’m very well, I’m very excited for today. We are voting in different polling stations in Kibra but we are all voting in Kibra,” Raila Junior said.

“Mzee is ready, he will be accompanied by mama Ida Odinga,” he explained, “I’m voting in Makina ACK Trinity.”

Makina ACK Trinity is the venue where Baba gave a moving speech back in 2017 before the General Elections.

He urged the congregated Christians at the church to keep in mind the Holy Scripture’s statement that “Faith without works is dead”.

In his speech, Raila said, “We must go beyond words and support our beliefs with actions. This year, is a year of change for Kenya where each one of us must actively participate. Your vote is your solemn duty to your country.”

Watch the interview below: