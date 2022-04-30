WATCH: Raila Odinga bodyguards barred from accessing Nyayo VIP area





Raila Odinga’s bodyguards were blocked from accessing the VIP holding area during the state funeral of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Odinga arrived at the venue alongside his wife Ida Odinga and went straight to the VIP holding area with their bodyguards tugging along.

However, they were blocked by security officers at the entrance.

The bodyguard dressed in a grey suit attempted to force his way in but was subdued by the security officers and thrown out.

“Usilete commotion hapa (Don’t bring unnecessary commotion here),” a stern warning was heard in the background.

It is believed the security officers who blocked Raila’s aide are part of President Kenyatta’s security detail.

Protocol dictates that when the President’s security team is around, especially in an enclosed space, other VIPs’ security officers surrender the protection function to the President’s officers.

Earlier, Kennedy Kihara, the Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) at the Office of the President, had explained that VIPs’ security details will not be allowed in since the premise is secured by the Presidential Escort.

“We will have a situation where the VIPs will be allowed in and their security [officers] will not be accommodated in the same venue. After all, the place is secured by the Presidential Escort,” Kihara said in Othaya, while giving a status update on preparations for Mwai Kibaki’s funeral.

Kibaki, who died aged 90 on April 22, will be buried on Saturday, April 30 at his Kanyange Village home in Othaya, Nyeri County.

The former president died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital after three months of illness.