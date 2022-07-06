WATCH: Rhumba queen Mbilia Bel joins raila on the campaign trail

Congolese songbird Mbilia Bel performs on stage during the 28th edition of the Koroga Festival at the Bomas of Kenya on December 1, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Famed Congolese musician M’bilia Bel has joined Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on the campaign trail.

Bel, born Marie Claire Mboyo Moseka, was part of Odinga’s entourage in Central Kenya from where she entertained the crowd in Nyeri.

“I have come with a visitor. A very respected woman with a nice voice,” declared Odinga.

She excited the crowd while performing her popular hit Nakei Nairobi, loosely translated to I am going to Nairobi.

“I”m from Congo to support baba and mama (Raila and Martha),” the singer declared amid cheers from the mammoth crowd.

The Rhumba queen is a popular musician in the country with experience in the industry dating back to 1982 when she released her fast track.

She has in the past admitted the Nakei Nairobi hit was inspired by the late rhumba maestro Tabu Ley.

“I got the inspiration from Tabu Ley and it’s because he told me that he loves Nairobi, Kenya, because there are warm, nice and kind people. He thought the song was gonna be strong. So I made a song about the people in Kenya,” she said.

Politicians are known to use musicians to draw, charge up and excite the crowds during campaign rallies.

Odinga is, alongside Deputy President William Ruto, considered the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.