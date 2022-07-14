WATCH: Ruto orders heckler at his rally to shut up or leave

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto appeared to lose his cool and lash out at a man who was attending his political event in Vihiga.

The DP, who is contesting for the presidency on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was heard ordering the said person to stop talking at his event or leave.

The man is reported to have heckled the DP.

“Young man, stop talking back at me. Who do you think you are?” posed the DP while pointing in the direction of the man.

“Do not be a nuisance here. Or you better leave.”

Eugene Wamalwa told William Ruto to enroll for Anger Management classes and you treated it as idle talk. Opinion polls are pointing towards Ruto getting beaten badly in the polls. And it isn't difficult to see why. pic.twitter.com/i2qjW4NO1n — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 13, 2022

The incident sums out what has been a challenging week for the DP on the campaign front where his character has been called into question.

Ruto who is considered among the front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, is also on the spot for reportedly threatening to slap the Head of State at State House during a meeting in 2017.

The DP has also been accused of threatening to slap Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i.

And his derogative comments directed toward Wamalwa have also been heavily criticized.