WATCH: Ruto pays entire school fees to needy student





Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to pay the entire secondary school fees for a needy student.

The DP, who is on the campaign trail in a bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, made this commitment at a public rally.

He said: “The father has told me this child has not gone to school. We have a letter here saying she is not in school because of lack of school fees. But thankfully I’m one of the hustlers around and can help, is that so? So they are saying his school fees is Sh50,000 a year, I’ve decided to pay for all of his four years in school.”

The move attracted applause from the mammoth crowd in attendance.

Ruto is known to contributing millions of shillings in grassroots projects including building churches and women groups.

But these contributions have mid-wifed controversy with some would-be beneficiaries crying foul of not receiving the donated amounts.

In 2021 for instance, a row ensued over a bus he helped purchase in Kianjai Girls’ Secondary School in Meru county with his personal contribution of Sh3.5 million.

The bus is said to have disappeared as per media reports, leading to speculation and frustration at the school before the company that provided it appeared to clarify.

“There was an arrangement between the bus company and school to provide a bus for a ceremonial handover,” said Isuzu EA Communications Manager Dancan Muhindi.

Another controversy came up in Sotik, with bodaboda groups accusing area MP Dominic Koskei and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johanna Ngeno of disappearing with money raised by the DP for their savings and credit society.