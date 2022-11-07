WATCH: Senator Ledama’s expensive body product that makes his legs shine

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina speaks during the induction retreat of the 4th Senate in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Day Three on September 22, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has shared the beauty product that makes his legs shine. This was after his Jeff Koinange Live interview that saw him wear his Maasai attire with his legs stealing the show.

Senator Ledama also said that he got so many enquiry messages on what he used to make his skin glossy and have a shine.

“Too many DMs some genuine some gaga! Let me reveal and hopefully it will help some … here is what I use for my legs,” the senator tweeted.

"Too many DMs some genuine some gaga! Let me reveal and hopefully it will help some … here is what I use for my legs"

According to the Just Beauty CBD website, the product is called, ‘Ultra hydrating body love CBD butter; whose ingredients are shea butter, sweet almond or mango butter and leaves skin feeling silky, soft & well nourished.’

The product retails at Sh3956 for 500 milligrams. Just Beauty CBD shares that the ultra hydrating body love should be applied to the desired areas as needed with the mini bamboo spoon (included).

The vegan product is a hemp-derived CBD non-psychoactive and has calming benefits, hydration, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties.

In 2020, the then Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka made a landmark ruling allowing senators to attend proceedings donning cultural attire.

The ruling came after the Narok Senator temporarily brought proceedings in the Senate to a halt when he entered the Chambers wearing a Maasai shuka.

The Speaker made the ruling after former Wajir Senator Abdulahi Ali questioned whether his Narok counterpart was not ‘properly dressed’ when he appeared in Parliament.

Mr Lusaka cited the constitutional provisions on culture declaring that Maasai regalia is the cultural dress that is acceptable in the Chamber.

“Maasai dress is one of the most well-known and recognised cultural heritages of Kenya and is globally synonymous with Kenya and it would be absurd if we as a people do not take pride in and celebrate it,” he stated.

