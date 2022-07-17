WATCH: Sifuna, Alai tussle at Azimio rally

Azimio politicians Robert Alai (in dark shades) and Edwin Sifuna (in white shirt) at a rally. PHOTO: COURTESY

A video appearing to show two politicians physically confronting each other at while on the campaign trail has gone viral on social media.

In the clip that is barely two minutes long, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is seen tussling with controversial blogger Robert Alai.

Alai is contesting for the Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat on a ODM ticket while Sifuna is eyeing the capital’s Senator seat.

The tussle appeared in front of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua and Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe.

However, Nairobi News could not establish the cause of the tussle.

At some point, Odinga is heard asking Alai to come down.

“Alai, Alai, Alai…please what is happening?” Odinga is heard shouting.

Alai has since appeared to demand for respect from Sifuna.

“Finishing strong! We have to respect each other. If they don’t give it, insist on everyone being respected.

Poor or rich, young or old,” wrote Alai on Twitter

It is the second time Alai has been involved in a physical confrontation in the past year.

He was also captured on video threatening musician Alex Apoko aka Ringtone with a club in the middle of the road in Nairobi in 2021.

He was arrested even as Ringtone told Nairobi News he was injured in the incident and sued Alai for assault and damage of property.

The case is underway.

Sifuna has also recently been involved in a war of words with Mathare Member of Parliament candidate Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati.

Their public spat came after Sifuna asked the Adhiambo hit maker to step down in favor of incumbent Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch.

The two politicians would then go head on head with each other after Sifuna threw some scathing words on Bahati’s wife.