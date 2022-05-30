WATCH: Singer drops hit, asks Martha Karua to marry him

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua during a political rally in Nyeri town on May 1, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A Kenyan artist has dropped a hit in which he praises Martha Karua and even asks her to marry him.

Martha Karua is a prominent Kenyan politician who was recently nominated as running mate for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Meanwhile, in the two-minute hit, titled Martha Karua will you marry me, singer Okoth Vicky also lavishes the politician with praise for among other things, her beauty.

He further claims he will vote for Raila Odinga because of Karua.

The singer also notes that Odinga had refused to give him Karua’s number, the artist also makes time to criticize United Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto, who is contesting for the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, is considered Odinga’s main challenger ahead of the polls.

“He is a fake Hustler,” the artist claims in the song.

Okoth also asks President Uhuru Kenyatta to take him to Karua’s parents so that he could pay the dowry.

“Where’s Uhuru to help me here? I’m ready to pay dowry.”

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old singer said, “If possible I will walk from Kakamega to look for her wherever she is.”

This is the second political song the artist is singing in the past year.

The other hit was titled Kula kwa Ruto Kura kwa Baba ( eat from Ruto and vote for Baba).