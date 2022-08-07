WATCH: Tanzania media praises retiring Uhuru as ‘statesman with one wife’

JUST BEFORE THE BEST MOMENT... President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta locked in a hug after the president crossed the finish line during the Beyond Zero Half Marathon at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | NTV

A section of the Tanzania media has heaped praises on retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a gentleman, statesman, and family man who ‘only had one wife’

A reporter at Azam TV made the observation in a story highlighting President Kenyatta’s retirement benefit.

“He will, alongside his family, be protected for life. All the best statesman Uhuru Kenyatta, husband to one wife and three children who are well known by the public,” the report indicates.

President Kenyatta succeeded former president Mwai Kibaki (now deceased) after winning the 2013 general election.

He successfully negotiated a second and final term in office in 2017, albeit courtesy of a contested presidential election that was initially nullified by the Supreme Court.

In a live chat on Facebook in 2017, President Kenyatta opened up on his private life and how he remains thankful ‘to God’ for meeting his wife Margaret.

“Her brother and I were in secondary school together and we became friends. Through him, I managed to meet his younger sister and we started off a relationship that has lasted from high school till now, and I’m thankful to God for that,” he said.

The outgoing first family has also publicly displayed affection, including at one time when the Head of State waited for the First Lady at the finish line of a marathon race, gave her a passionate hug to congratulate her.