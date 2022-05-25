WATCH: Tanzania Police find missing ‘MCA’ relaxing in woman’s house





A Tanzanian politician reported missing for the past three months has been found relaxing at a woman’s house.

The family of Mutta Rwakatare, the Kawe ward councillor reported to Police he had not been seen since February.

The reported necessitated a search, leading to officers from Kanda Maalum in Dar es Salaam, finding him at Rwakatare inside Ashura Ally Matitu’s home in Tabata darajani area.

Jeshi la Polisi Kanda Maalum ya Dar es Salaam limesema kuwa limefanikiwa kumpata Diwani wa Kata ya Kawe, Mutta Rwakatare aliyedaiwa kupotea Mei 19, 2022 akiwa nyumbani kwa Ashura Ally Matitu maeneo ya Tabata darajani.#mwananchiupdates pic.twitter.com/UV9xrLpyco — Mwananchi Newspapers (@MwananchiNews) May 24, 2022

“Mheshimiwa Rwakatare was reported to be missing on March 23, 2022,” said Kanda Maalum Officer Commanding Police Station (OCPD) Muliro said in Swahili.

Matitu said she welcomed the politician to her home after he arrived there drunken stupor.

“He got to my place on May 19, 2022, heavily drunk,” she is said to have told Police.

She added that they have been friends for the last decade.

Rwakatare siblings and colleagues have been involved in a frantic search for him with no avail, a disappointing situation that led Songoro Mnyonge, Kinondoni’s mayor, to request media houses to help in the search.

“We are looking for the Kawe ward councillor as we haven’t seen him for quite some time now. He is not at home neither is he in the office. Reports are saying that he has been hidden but we don’t know who. We are asking the one who has hidden him to release him as he/she is hindering the leader from serving his area residents. Media please help us,” Mnyonge said.

While on ‘vacation’ Rwakatare had absconded his duties.