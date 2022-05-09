WATCH: Tanzanian pastor urges Kenyan politicians to conceede defeat after August poll





A Tanzanian pastor has urged Kenyan politicians to concede defeat in the August 2022 polls instead of inciting the youth to protest over disputed elections.

“I want to ask Kenyans to cast their vote and go home. If a politician is not able to safeguard the vote and for some reason, it is stolen, he or she should wait for another time,” said pastor Daniel Mgogo.

“We will not demonstrate and go the streets because someone says his or her vote has been stolen,” he added.

Pastor Mgogo, in a clip updated on YouTube two months ago, has also urged Kenyans not to trust politicians.

“When a politician tells you the sun is blazing outside, please go with an umbrella. A politician is someone who will switch off water for people to complain and then come and switch it on again in the name of providing solutions.”

“Look at (some of your) politicians, those that were sworn enemies a few months ago but are now kissing each other in public. While those that were friends for the past years are now abusing each other. How do you explain that?”

“When a politician tells you to go (and) demonstrate, please ask him or her to put his wife and kids on the front line.”

“Why should I be teargassed and a politician’s kid is probably studying in London?”

The sentiments come two weeks after Deputy President William Ruto alleged a plot to influence the outcome of the forthcoming polls in which he and opposition leader Raila Odinga are considered favourites to win.

In the most recent case, Ruto through his campaign secretariat boss Josphat Nanok cited the utterances of ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to the effect that he’ll support Raila as suspicious.

Mucheru has since dismissed Nanok claims and check-mated him.

And during a working trip to the USA, Ruto urged the international community to ensure the poll was free and fair.

Odinga has in the past claimed the 2013 and 2017 polls were influenced in favour of retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.