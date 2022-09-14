Watch: The love of my life left me after losing elections – MP Peter Salasya (Exclusive)





Mumias East MP Peter Salasya’s journey has been a bumpy ride.

The 32-year-old won the seat with no big money connections and no family of his own.

The only thing he had was an exemplary sense of humour, sheer honesty and a rock-solid belief in his cause.

The first time MP tried his luck in politics back in 2017 but failed miserly after emerging third with only 254 votes.

It was a double blow for him after his girlfriend, the only precious thing in his life left him for another man.

“I loved her so much but when I went to get her back from the man’s house she asked me to leave and go play with my age mates as I could sustain her lifestyle,” Salasya told Nairobi News during an interview.

This is the reason why the lawmaker is still single and has no intention of dating anytime soon, “since then my focused changed completely.”

The second born in a family of seven says his main focus now is to represent his constituents.

His agenda is to ensure equitable bursary allocation to all needy students in his constituency, raise the education standards, empower youth and women and get the Mumias Sugar company back on its feet.

Salasya has not had an easy upbringing, he lost his father when he was in form 2 forcing his mother to be the sole breadwinner.

“It was by the grace of God that I managed to complete school. I was sent home countless times for unpaid fees and ended up spending several days at home as mum looked for money,” Salasya recalls.

When he was called to Egerton University for a Bachelor of Commerce degree course, his brother James Salasia, promised to pay for his studies.

But three months after Salasya joined the University, James lost his job.

“My only option was to go back home to the village. It was very humiliating after bragging about how I made it to university.” He added.

When he declared his interest to vie in the 2017 general elections everyone thought he was mad.

“It was like a very big joke, you see, the Luhya culture dictates that a leader must have a house, a wife and a family of his own. I had nothing, he recalls.

Watch the interview below.

