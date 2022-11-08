Join our Telegram Channel
WATCH: TikTok Kenyan nurse warms hearts for entertaining a sick child in a ward

By Hilary Kimuyu November 8th, 2022 2 min read

A Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) nurse has warmed the hearts of Kenyans online after a video in which she was entertaining a sick child in a ward went viral.

The video clip which was shared by Dr Rowena Njeri shows the nurse who was identified as Lukresia Robai dancing to the No 1 most-viewed video on YouTube Baby Shark, which is a children’s song associated with dance involving hand movements.

“Starting this week with such positive vibes! If you know her say hi to her, and thank her for bringing such joy to this little child. May her doors in this career open wider and further,” Dr Njeri captioned the clip.

The child who is on her hospital bed can be seen responding to the nurse’s moves with some movement with hand gestures as if the child wants to join in on the dance while also smiling.

All that was a precursor to the icing on the cake and the final act of kindness which was to present the young child with a present.

Ms Robai is also a TikTok content creator who has over 78 thousand followers on the social media platform.

In her TikTok videos, the nurse moves to choreographed dance routines and in others, she incorporates random people on the streets with whom she shares light moments.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kenyans flocked to the comment section giving adulatory remarks and complimenting the nurse for her compassionate gesture.

Some even asked how they can reach her.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) who related to the video.

