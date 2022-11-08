WATCH: TikTok Kenyan nurse warms hearts for entertaining a sick child in a ward





A Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) nurse has warmed the hearts of Kenyans online after a video in which she was entertaining a sick child in a ward went viral.

The video clip which was shared by Dr Rowena Njeri shows the nurse who was identified as Lukresia Robai dancing to the No 1 most-viewed video on YouTube Baby Shark, which is a children’s song associated with dance involving hand movements.

“Starting this week with such positive vibes! If you know her say hi to her, and thank her for bringing such joy to this little child. May her doors in this career open wider and further,” Dr Njeri captioned the clip.

Starting this week with such positive vibes! If you know her say hi to her, thank her for bringing such joy to this little child. May her doors in this career open wider and further. pic.twitter.com/2eJ66F5dcT — Dr Rowena Njeri (@footsoldierRow) November 7, 2022

The child who is on her hospital bed can be seen responding to the nurse’s moves with some movement with hand gestures as if the child wants to join in on the dance while also smiling.

All that was a precursor to the icing on the cake and the final act of kindness which was to present the young child with a present.

Ms Robai is also a TikTok content creator who has over 78 thousand followers on the social media platform.

In her TikTok videos, the nurse moves to choreographed dance routines and in others, she incorporates random people on the streets with whom she shares light moments.

Soon after the clip went viral, Kenyans flocked to the comment section giving adulatory remarks and complimenting the nurse for her compassionate gesture.

Some even asked how they can reach her.

Here are some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) who related to the video.

I said her doors will open. I hope good things happen for her from this message I received, I have connected the two parties. Kudos young lady! pic.twitter.com/teMRDv4hK0 — Dr Rowena Njeri (@footsoldierRow) November 7, 2022

Where is this? This is so amazing!!! So much joy for a child stuck in an Ortho ward… — Dr. Mercy Korir (@DrMercyKorir) November 7, 2022

Can anybody get me her details ? — Ali Asif M. (@aliasifansari) November 7, 2022

This reminds me my son broke his hand was admitted 4 surgery. The nurse spoilt him with everything – his fav cartoons, food, snacks etc. On the day of discharge he requested we add him a few days in the hospital😉. It was a wake up call for me. I needed to up my game back home😀 — Fridah Gacheri (@kibukofridah) November 7, 2022

She has an amazing career ahead! Let’s acknowledge the good work student nurses, nurse interns and nurses do in this country! They deserve better. — #AskDrReign (@DoctorReign) November 7, 2022

