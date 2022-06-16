WATCH: Trouble for Ruto in Kiambu as Wamatangi, Kabogo in bitter exchange

William Kabogo addresses a press conference at his home in Kigwa Gardens near Windsor Hotel. PHOTO | COURTESY

Trouble appears to be brewing in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp in Central Kenya after William Kabogo and Kimani Wamatangi, two politicians affiliated to him, publicly exchanged not so pleasant words at a political campaign.

The spat ensued as the two, who are eyeing the Kiambu governor seat, addressed a political rally.

Also present was Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s running mate and Moses Kuria also a gubernatorial aspirant for the county seat.

Trouble started when Wamatangi, who is eyeing the county seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, interrupted Kabogo’s speech.

“You are talking alot of time without not saying much. Let’s discuss politics of development,” said Wamatangi as the crowd cheered him on.

“Go look for someone who you can intimidate, I am a son of this tribe and we are here to change Kiambu,” said Wamatangi as Kabogo watched on.

The political rivals are members of Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Kabogo served as Kiambu governor in 2013 but lost the seat in 2017 to Ferdinand Waititu.

He is seeking to reclaim the seat shaving launched his Tujibebe Wakenya party.

Other candidates for the seat include Patrick Wainaina Jungle, Moses Kuria, Stephen Ndicho, Mwende Gatabaki, Dr Juliet Kimemia incumbent James Nyoro.