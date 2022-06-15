WATCH: Trouble in Kakamega as Khalwale chased from Malala’s rally





Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has shared his frustrations about working with Cleophas Malala in the region ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Khalwale who is seeking to reclaim the county Senate seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was recently chased by Malala’s supporters from a public rally attended by the two politicians.

Malala is seeking the governor’s seat on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket, a political outfit associated with Musalia Mudavadi.

And yet the two politicians are supposed to be on the same team under the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Ruto.

The latest spat between the two leaders occurred when Khalwale appeared to drum up support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Fernades Barasa.

“We were in the stronghold of one of our opponents and it would be foolhardy to go full throttle against him. We have an alliance and it is a very difficult thing to work as a team,” Khalwale later told Nation.

At the rally, Khalwale, speaking in the local dialect, is heard telling residents to choose between himself, Malala, and Barasa for the county seats.

“All of us are seeking seats,” Khalwale is heard saying.

“Myself, Boni Khalwale, Cleophas Malala, and Fernandes Barasa. We are from Kakamega, look at us and pick whoever you want for any seat. Choose one who will care for you. Remember Khalwale is the best legislator in Kenya.”

The remarks did not sit well with Malala who took on him head-on saying he is “confused”.

“What is this one saying, this is my bedroom and if he is supporting two sides he should say. Has he been having night meetings?”

Soon after, chants of ‘Khalwale must go, Khalwale must go’ rent the air, as angry youths chase him out of the meeting.

The stand-off comes two days after the two leaders hosted a joint rally at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega attended by among others, Ruto and Mudavadi.

And this past week, Mudavadi was seen and heard telling his supporters in Western Kenya to vote out UDA-aligned politicians.

“I have a deal with Ruto, but that is only for the top positions (in government),” said Mudavadi.

“When you go to Sugoi (Ruto’s backyard) the candidates likely to be elected are from UDA. So why should they deny me a chance to elect ANC candidates here?”

“Let’s tell each other the truth. Please do not deny me ANC aspirants here,” he said, amid applause from the crowd.”