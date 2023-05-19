WATCH: Ugandan politicians massaging each other in Parliament stirs netizens





In a video shared by renowned Ugandan journalist Walter Mwesigye, three Ugandan politicians stirred netizens after they were recorded massaging each other in Parliament.

A female politician believed to be was seated beside Honorable Mpindi Bumali, the Member of Parliament representing persons living with disabilities, and could be seen giving him head massages, working her way down his neck before another male politician seated behind them grabbed her hand and put it on his head also to feel what his counterpart had been feeling.

These massages took place while the House was in session, and it appeared that the politicians did not think their behavior would be caught on camera. A section of Uganda reacted to the politicians’ lacking decorum in the House as some made fun of the situation.

Whose members of Parliament are these? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Afterwards you'll them supporting a bill to increase tax on diapers because they're likely to be used by those engaged in homosexuality. Nonsense!! pic.twitter.com/YRIrEGZaBi — Walter Mwesigye (@MwesigyeWalter) May 18, 2023

“Maybe it was “break time” – A time to relax a bit from a lengthy plenary session . Don’t joke with ‘forces of nature’, Check the joy on the man’s face after the ‘massage’. Every society (school, corporates) has that one lady who is good at massaging the boy child,” said Odur Derrick.

“How do you expect such MPs to reason out on budget issues?” asked Jajja Kaliisa.

“I’m also curious to know who those two are I hope they are single because what kind of unprofessionalism is this. Do these make serious submissions and contributions in parliament surely?” asked nasijeelsie123.

“Life needs light moments, as long as they are not feasting on someone’s (each) partner,” said Makula Jacob.

“I don’t know if I’m laughing or holding it, but nonetheless, may God uphold Uganda!” said Reagan Collins.

“The job description said she needed to be a team player, I guess she’s just doing her part for the team?” asked the real code black.

“This country is scripted!! You can’t tell me otherwise,” opined Joan FC.

Ugandan Parliamentarians have been discussing the budget proposals in the Annual Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2023/2024. They had been having sittings for the better part of the week, and the House was adjourned yesterday to Tuesday next week at 10 am.

“Parliament has today, 18th May 2023, considered and approved the Shs52.73 trillion Annual Budget for Financial Year 2023/2024 in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act, 2015. #PlenaryUg,” said the Parliament in a statement after the adjournment.

Nairobi News previously reported that Kenya Sh 12 million of this Ugandan budget had been set aside for President Yoweri Museveni’s clothes, shoes, and beddings at State House.

