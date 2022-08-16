WATCH: Ugandans celebrate Ruto victory

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and Kenya Deputy President William Ruto at the groundbreaking ceremony of Dei BioPharma Ltd, a multibillion pharmaceutical drugs and mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Matugga, Wakiso on 06/07/2021. PIC: COURTESY

A section of Ugandans took to the streets to celebrate William Ruto’s announcement as Kenya’s President-elect.

In a rare occurrence, elated crowds of Ugandans were spotted celebrating and cheering on along the Kenya-Uganda border towns of Busia and Malaba, alongside the Sebei regions.

The celebrations started immediately after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Ruto had beaten Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his biggest challenger in the polls.

In their hundreds, the jubilant fans thronged the streets with some waving Kenya’s and Uganda flags while singing celebratory songs.

Some Ugandans were heard saying they are excited because they believe Ruto will henceforth offer them an opportunity to do business in Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime has in the recent past barred Ugandan produce in the Kenyan market including maize, milk, and poultry products.

Ruto is known to be particularly close to Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and has severally visited Uganda in the recent past until he was stopped by Kenyan authorities.

The blockade occurred at the Wilson airport in Nairobi in August 2021 when he was prevented from boarding a private plane.

Ruto is known to have a close relationship with the Sebei tribe of Uganda and even once campaigned for President Museveni in the area ahead of the 2016 general elections.

And in a related development, Uganda vice-president Jessica Alupo and Parliament Speaker Anita Among, and Prime Minister Robina Nabanjja have congratulated President-elect William Ruto.

I Congratulate H.E Dr @WilliamsRuto upon election as 5th President of Kenya . I also congratulate the people of Kenya for successfully exercising their constitutional right to elect Leaders. As Members of the East African Community, we look forward to working with you. pic.twitter.com/qLkFeiWg0D — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) August 15, 2022