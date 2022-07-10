WATCH: Wamatangi chased by angry mob in Kiambu backyard

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi during a past sitting of the Senate committee on Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC). PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Kimani Wamatangi was recently chased away from a rally on his home turf by an angry mob.

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the seasoned politician was pelted with plastic water bottles and poster cards as he drove away from a rowdy crowd that was chanting his anti-slogans.

In the process, his speech was cut short and he had to be protected by his security detail to leave the venue.

Wamatangi, who has served as the area Senator for the past decade, was in the company of Moses Kuria, his competitor for the gubernatorial seat, who, incidentally, was warmly received by the same crowd.

Earlier, Kuria accused Wamatangi of seeking his own votes without bothering to campaign for William Ruto, who is the duo’s presidential candidate.

“This earth is hard. I have been on the campaign trail with Sen Kimani Wamatangi for 11 hours today. Not once did he ask people to vote for William Ruto,” claimed Kuria.

The friendly tiff comes weeks after Wamatangi was involved in another clash with William Kabogo, whose also seeking the area gubernatorial seat on a Tujibebe party ticket.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu, and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi was heard saying at a rally attended by Kuria and Ruto running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

“Talk about your issues or get out of here,” Kabogo responded.

The exchange comes less than a month to the August 9 polls.