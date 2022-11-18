Watch: We are candidates for death! Moses Kuria announces importation of cheap GMO maize

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria addressing the media at Uhuru Park, Nairobi in this photo taken on January 29, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, on November 17, 2022, gave startling reasons why he allowed the importation of genetically modified (GMO) maize into Kenya during a meeting with stakeholders.

He explained that the country had no food security, and for the next six months, the Government would allow for the duty-free importation of up to 10 million bags of GMO maize until the Government that the country had enough maize to sustain Kenyans.

“Being in this country, you are a candidate for death, and because there are so many things competing for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list.

That is why we have deliberately decided to allow GMOs into this country. And the second thing is until we are satisfied that we have enough maize in this country – our staple food.

Tomorrow, I’ll be signing a Gazette Notice to allow for the importation of up to 10 million bags of maize, duty-free for the next six months until we achieve food security because that is our cardinal responsibility as Government.

I know this may offend some people, both from the GMO and from importation, but I will do this, and we’ll do this as Government even if we will lose some votes here and there, but at least we will see the kingdom of heaven,” Moses Kuria told a laughing audience.

Nairobi News previously reported that a section of Kenyans was in an uproar over President William Ruto’s October 2022 decision to lift the ban on GMOs that had been affected by former president Mwai Kibaki (late).

President Ruto explained that this was a measure to help more than four million Kenyans suffering from the biting drought currently experienced in parts of the country.

“Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of November 8, 2012, prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations, effectively lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Crops. Open cultivation and importation of White (GMO) Maize is now authorized,” read a statement from President Ruto’s meeting with his cabinet.

A section of Kenyans was against the importation of GMO food after controversial research released by a French scientist claimed that the modified foods caused illnesses such as cancer in rats – and could affect humans the same way.

