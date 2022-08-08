WATCH: Were Kenyans paid to attend Ruto, Raila rallies?

Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga (left) during a campaign rally at Huruma Ground in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on July 31, 2022 and Deputy President William during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally in Nanyuki town on August 5, 2022. PHOTOS | JARED NYATAYA & JOSEPH KANYI

A number of Kenyan youth were reportedly paid to attend political rallies addressed by presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto at the weekend, a report by an international media house reveals.

The report aired on Sky News, a renowned British television station, shows a group of Kenyan dancers who showed up in both rallies on the ultimate day of campaigns, and how much they were reportedly paid.

While some die-hards of both political leaders could be convinced by the huge turn up of Kenyans, it has now emerged that some of them were paid and dressed to light up both events, which attracted tens of thousands of ‘supporters’ at the Nyayo stadium and Kasarani stadium, in Nairobi.

Dressed in yellow t-shirts bearing William Ruto’s face and the party’s name, a group of youthful men and women told Sky News, “We get paid around Sh500 to Sh1000 (to attend this rally).”

A few hours later, the same group is seen leaving the venue and changing into blue t-shirts to join Raila’s Azimio la Umoja’s final rally.

“Here we are being paid Sh1500 (to attend),” the group said.

The crew are among many youths who showed up in both rallies for money, a show that crowd numbers are not a guarantee of elections win.

Kenya heads to the polls on August 9, 2022 with Kenyans tasked with voting their favorite presidential candidate, Governor, Senator, Member of Parliament, Women Representative and Member of the County Assembly (MCAs).