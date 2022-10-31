WATCH: Where are you my darling? Water CS Alice Wahome romantically introduces husband





Water, Irrigation, and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome romantically introduced her husband in public during interdenominational prayers on her central Kenya home turf.

The normally formal CS, who’s barely a week in office, finally showed her romantic side at the function, in a move that lit up the audience.

The former Kandara lawmaker had been called upon by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to ‘greet’ the crowd when she seized the opportunity to introduce her better half.

“Wahome is here. Doctor Geoffrey Wahome Ng’ayu, where are you darling?” she added amidst ululation from the crowd.

“There he is…he’s been escorted by his daughter Wambui. The homestead has its own ruler.”

Ms Wahome was recently appointed Water CS by President William Ruto in a move that forced her to relinquish her role as Kandara lawmaker.

A lawyer by profession, she has over the years curved a reputation as a no-nonsense politician who was once captured on camera assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Official (IEBC).

That incident came to haunt her many years later at her vetting where she publicly regretted the episode.

She said: “We had a tussle (with the IEBC official). The background of that was votes given wrongly. We had a returning officer who did not want to answer. I’m sure we both regret it.”

Ms Wahome also told the vetting panel she was born into a polygamous family of 48 children and had to work hard to make it.

“I got married while at the university. I think that was a bit too fast but I am grateful because the father of my children is still my husband to date. I have four adult children, two lawyers, a doctor, and a media practitioner,” she shared.

Her husband has maintained a low profile and not much is known about him.