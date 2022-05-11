WATCH: White woman spits at Kenyan footballer in Belgium

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu evades a tackle during a match for his side IF Elfsborg against Orebro in the Swedish league. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Belgian club has launched investigations into an incident where a Kenyan footballer was spat at during a league match in Europe.

KV Mechelen announced on its socials it will be investigating the incident where a white fan is spotted spitting at Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu.

The club has also condemned the incident.

De beelden van een persoon in Vak I die spuwt in de richting van een speler van de bezoekende ploeg hebben ons bereikt. Laat ons duidelijk zijn, dit hoort niet thuis in ons stadion, in geen enkel voetbalstadion. (1/2) — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) May 10, 2022

We hebben de beelden aan ons veiligheidsteam bezorgd. Hier zal een gepast gevolg aan gegeven worden. (2/2) — KV Mechelen (@kvmechelen) May 10, 2022

“The images of a person in Box spitting in the direction of a player of the visiting team have reached us. Let’s be clear, this has no place in our stadium, in any football stadium. We have provided the footage to our security team. Appropriate follow-up will be given to this,” the message reads.

Okumu’s club KAA Gent has also released a statement and lauded Mechelen’s decision to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

Hi guys, just to inform you that our opponent of yesterday's game (@kvmechelen) took immediate action after the game, are actively looking for that person and will take all necessary measures after identification. https://t.co/ti6MOszsVn — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) May 11, 2022

Okumu who started the match on the bench was introduced in the 67th minute of the game as his team won 2-1.

As he was walking on the sidelines, a female fan spat on him, an incident that has since brought mixed reactions from football fans on social media.

An imposing centre back, Okumu is one of the most popular players in Kenya.

He is an alumnus of the famed Kakamega High School and made his name while playing for defunct Kenyan Premier League club Chemelil Sugar.

He’s also enjoyed stints in South Africa, the USA, and Sweden and was among the standout players for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.