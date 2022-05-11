Join our Telegram Channel
WATCH: White woman spits at Kenyan footballer in Belgium

By Wangu Kanuri May 11th, 2022 1 min read

A Belgian club has launched investigations into an incident where a Kenyan footballer was spat at during a league match in Europe.

KV Mechelen announced on its socials it will be investigating the incident where a white fan is spotted spitting at Kenyan defender Joseph Okumu.

The club has also condemned the incident.

 

“The images of a person in Box spitting in the direction of a player of the visiting team have reached us. Let’s be clear, this has no place in our stadium, in any football stadium. We have provided the footage to our security team. Appropriate follow-up will be given to this,” the message reads.

Okumu’s club KAA Gent has also released a statement and lauded Mechelen’s decision to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

Okumu who started the match on the bench was introduced in the 67th minute of the game as his team won 2-1.

As he was walking on the sidelines, a female fan spat on him, an incident that has since brought mixed reactions from football fans on social media.

An imposing centre back, Okumu is one of the most popular players in Kenya.

He is an alumnus of the famed Kakamega High School and made his name while playing for defunct Kenyan Premier League club Chemelil Sugar.

He’s also enjoyed stints in South Africa, the USA, and Sweden and was among the standout players for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

