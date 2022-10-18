Watch! Why Naisula Lesuuda broke down during the vetting session





Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda could not hold back his tears on Tuesday morning during the vetting session of the Interior Cabinet Secretary Nominee Professor Kithure Kindiki.

The MP was allowed to question the nominee, and her case was about the insecurity facing the northern part of the country fueled by the backward culture of cattle rustling.

While presenting her case, the MP said that she was informed that a group of criminals from her neighboring constituency, Tiaty, attacked herders and drove away with cattle, killing one person and injuring others.

“As if that was not enough, the criminals continued to be bolder by the day. This morning, they attacked again. As we speak, they have killed one person.

Two people are missing, one who is actually my staff,” the MP said as she struggled to hold back her tears.

However, as she continued, the MP shed tears.

“When will one life be too many to lose in the northern part of this country? It should never be lost to us that at one point, we lost over 42 police officers and the only thing that we have to in Baragoi is a monument with names of these fallen heroes.”

“The nominee, I’m tired. I’m honestly tired. And Kenyans are tired (sheds tears).”

The MP asked the nominee to explain what he would do differently from what the outgoing Interior CS, Fred Matiang’i, did to address the insecurity.

“Perhaps you need to come and leave in Kurkur, Pura, Longewan, Losuuk, in Kognito for only one week, come and stay there.”

She said that if the government addresses the issue of insecurity in the region, she will be able to execute her roles as an MP and not move into the area, frequently calling for peace.

Tiaty has been dominating the headlines in the country with endless insecurity, a matter President William Ruto said would end when he took office.

