WATCH: Woman stages sit in at Jogoo House in baby daddy drama

A woman stages a sit in at Jogoo House in Nairobi reportedly in protest following a marital dispute with her husband who is a police officer. PHOTO: Mercy Simiyu





A woman caused a commotion in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday after staging a sit-in at a prominent government office to demand an audience with a man she said was her baby daddy.

Dressed in a wedding gown, the woman whose name we cannot reveal for legal reasons, camped outside Jogoo House and accused her baby daddy of ducking responsibility.

Accompanied by two children and an infant, the woman claimed the father of her children was a policeman attached to an office inside the building.

The building houses police officers and officials attached to the Ministry of Education.

“I have been suffering for a while and cannot take it anymore. I want President William Ruto or (Interior Cabinet Secretary) Kithure Kindiki to help me,” she cried.

“This man (my baby daddy) has refused to take care of the children. We have had nothing to eat for days and that forced me to come here. This child (pointing at the infant) is sick and I do not have money for treatment. The father of my children is a police officer and his seniors are protecting him.”

She showed curious onlookers medical forms in a ‘Kenyatta National Hospital’ (KNH) folder claiming it was proof her child was sick.

Nairobi News could not ascertain her claims.

The pleas and cries attracted the attention of the public which milled around to listen to her story.

This caused a traffic snarl along the busy street during the lunchtime incident forcing police officers manning traffic and security around the area to intervene.

Incidents involving baby daddy and baby mama drama have been on the increase in Kenya with common residents, celebrities, and politicians also involved.

Recent government statistics indicate cases of divorce and separation are on the increase and attribute it to among other, high cost of living and differences in opinion among couples.

