WATCH: YouTube iko na pesa! Wode Maya buys Miss Trudy Sh 4.8 million vehicle for Christmas





Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has set high standards for African husbands by gifting his new Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy- a fellow YouTuber- a brand new black Toyota Fortuner out of the factory as her Christmas 2022 gift and to welcome her to life in Ghana.

It’s our First Christmas together & I had to make it Special❤️Congrats Babe on your new ride😍 & Merry Christmas from us to You🎉🎄🎉🎄 pic.twitter.com/1yWfaAcZcF — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) December 25, 2022

The Toyota Fortuner 4.0 VXR new shape retails for about Sh 4. 82 million in Kenya and comes with several features including vehicle stability control system, frontage crash vigilance system, anti-theft device, tires pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control system, knee and rear side air-bags to anti-Lock braking system and an engine immobilizer among other features.

My Ghanaian Husband just gave me the perfect gift for christmass! 😭 Now this Ghana Sun burn me as much! 😅😍#Ghana #newcar #Christmassgift pic.twitter.com/56Mk4PB2ST — Trudy (@misstrudy_) December 25, 2022

The couple who have been together for four years recently tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony they held at Miss Trudy’s rural home in Western Kenya mid 2022 after he popped the question a few weeks earlier.

In his elaborate YouTube video, Wode Maya said he felt Miss Trudy, born Gertrude Awino Njeri Juma, deserved the gift because she has never stressed him out financially despite going through many struggles in their 4-year relationship.

“Where we are right now, personally, I don’t even need a car because if I buy a car today, I’ll miss my interactions with people on the streets, the taxi drivers who transport me and other people who make me feel amazing to be who I am,” said Wode Maya.

He tricked Miss Trudy into thinking that he had gone out jogging but went out to bring the car he had already purchased and hidden somewhere so that he could surprise her that Christmas morning. He later returned home to an upset Miss Trudy who wondered why he had disappeared for four hours when she was waiting for him to go out and eat breakfast together but Maya was able to pacify her with food.

As soon as they stepped outside the house, the car was brought around and Maya gifted it to an elated Miss Trudy who at first thought it was their car before he told her it was hers- as she exclaimed that it was a rich people’s car and couldn’t believe that Maya had gotten it for her. He later said he bought her the car so that she could explore her new home in Ghana where she recently permanently relocated to and he would stick to his taxi hailing apps.

Over the years, Wode Maya also bought his mother and sister a vehicle because it was his late father’s biggest dream, to see the women in his family driving.

His gift was met with much applause from his subscribers who wished them well in their new marital journey and Trudy in her discovery of Ghana as her new home.

Wode Maya and Miss Trudy are among the most popular content creators in Africa.

The duo has a combined fan base amounting to millions, and are known to earn hundreds of thousands of shillings each month on their YouTube channels through remittances and endorsements.

Also read: WATCH: Museveni publicly discusses his Will

Ruto thanks Eldoret residents for maintaining peace during August 2022 polls

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems relaxes in Diani over the festive season

Unveiled: Wajackoyah steps out for the first time without his durag