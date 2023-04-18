Watch: Zari Hassan’s bae Shakib confirms secret wedding





Zari Hassan’s lover Shakib Cham Lutaaya has confirmed that their private Islamic wedding, known as a nikkah ceremony, happened.

A nikkah, in Islam, is a contract between a husband and wife and forms part of one of the stages of an Islamic marriage.

The wedding is said to have occurred in South Africa, with only a few people invited for the nuptials.

It is unclear when the wedding happened, although social media DCI think it happened at the beginning of Ramadhan.

Through his Instagram page, Shakib shared a video showing some intimate details from the ceremony.

In the video, he captioned it with a Quran verse that talks about the creation of ‘pairs’.

“Al-Quran [78:8] …and created you in pairs (as men and women),” Shakib said.

Adding: “Happy is the man who finds a true friend.”

In the video Zari’s husband shared a scene where the family and friends looked on as Shakib placed a ring on her finger as she looks on.

They are both wearing traditional regalia, and Zari hugs him. After putting a ring on Zari’s finger, Shikib seals their love with a kiss.

Zari Hassan is yet to make a statement about her private wedding. Shakib, who is 30 years old, and Zari, 41, has been receiving backlash from people who he is too young for her.

The mother of five has maintained that he is her dream husband and even confessed that she is currently glowing in her relationship and all thanks to Lutaaya.

Zari and Shakib’s wedding comes barely four months after she met his parents.

“He took me to meet his parents and they were so nice, and I don’t remember them complaining about the relationship at all,” she said, adding that she is not defending herself.

Zari also revealed that she would be adding more babies with Shakib but not because of public pressure.

Zari was first spotted in public with her now husband, Shakib in June 2022.

Here is the video.

