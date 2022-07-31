Wavinya Ndeti accepts Alfred Mutua’s political handshake





Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti and area outgoing governor Alfred Mutua appear to have buried the hatchet after a decade of political bickering.

Ndeti, a seasoned politician in the Ukambani region and ally of Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, confirmed the peace deal in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I graciously accept the valuable endorsement by outgoing governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and treasure his public commitment to vote for me. It’s a big plus for us and goes a long way to demonstrate confidence that only our team has what it takes to steer the County,” wrote Ndeti.

Ndeti’s remarks follow a move by Mutua to publicly endorse her as his successor.

Incidentally, Mutua and Ndeti belong to different political camps.

She is vouching for a Raila Odinga presidency in the August 2022 elections while he rallying behind Ruto.

Interestingly, Mutua has snubbed Johnstone Muthama, Ruto’s gubernatorial candidate in the region, in favour of Ndeti.

Mutua, in a recent public address, said the ex-Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) was the best candidate to succeed him.

Said Mutua: “I’ve worked for you as Machakos governor for ten years. I’m now leaving and will give my vote to Wavinya Ndeti because she is the one who can bring development to Machakos County.”

Mutua’s stance comes days after his preferred candidate in the wake of Francis Maliti withdrew from the race in favour of Ndeti.

Mutua defeated Ndeti in the 2013 and 2017 gubernatorial polls.

Ndeti also lost to Mutua in a series of court cases in an attempt to nullify the elections.

Other candidates for the Machakos governor seat are Nzioka Waita, Muthama, and Rose Mulwa.