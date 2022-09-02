We are now our parents: How young Kenyans are coping with inflation

A young woman in face mask looking into her grocery smartphone app while shopping at dairy section of supermarket. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Business Daily has previously reported that the purchasing power of a Sh 1,000 note had drastically reduced to nearly half its value over a span of 10 years. The value was placed at Sh 548,60 as of mid-2022 and a thousand shillings no longer had the strong purchasing power it once had.

As the high rate of inflation continues to squeeze Kenyans in what is part of a global phenomenon as tens of countries lament of high cost of living. In Kenya, citizens took to social media to reveal how they were coping with the 7.9 per cent inflation rate – the highest witnessed in over five years in Kenya.

“Shopping siku hizi tunafanya na calculator (these days we do it with a calculator)… true story. Buying only what you need and going for the most cost effective brands. Halafu (and then) some bulk offers by supermarkets… do not buy before doing the math. Some of that stuff is more expensive than in small quantities. I am now uber skeptical of buy one get one free offers. We pay, somehow. I am now officially my mother, and it is well,” wrote one usesr.

Her comment alludes to the fact how many people currently in their 30s are often reminded on social media how their parents were frugal in spending, catering to larger families compared to today where the average 30-year-old is believed to spend money on food, drinks, fashion and adventures.

“I always have an order of priority at the (supermarket) counter… sio lazima kila kitu ifike kwangu (not everything I pick must get to my house,” added Anita Onuko.

Others quipped that gone were the days of brand loyalty because popular brands increased prices of their goods by over 30% in some instances.

“You and I are in the same WhatsApp group. I don’t like shock at the counter. If my budget is over, the shopping stops and there is no more loyalty to brands,” added one Njambi Karong’o.

“This is life now. Even at the counter there is no shame telling the cashier you want to return some stuff. It is what it is,” added Carole Kimutai.

“I got a notebook that I put down things as they run out. It is also a record of my shopping list MOM. When doing end month shopping I vet against last month’s shopping list to make me know what is absolutely required,” noted Munyao Nthuli.

“I am always bargain hunting at Naivas…it never disappoints. First check the Cleanshelf costs then go to Naivas,” another shopper gave tips.

There is no sign of hope currently that the government of Kenya will mitigate the cost of living in Kenya as the globe grapples with food shortages and American dollar shortage that continues to affect global trade.

