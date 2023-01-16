‘We did not like each other at all’ – Kamene Goro on relationship with DJ Bonez





Popular radio presenter Kamene Goro has come out to share some details regarding her relationship with DJ Bonez as they celebrate their two-year anniversary.

Speaking during her morning breakfast show on Kiss FM, the curvy radio queen disclosed that she and her lover did not like each other at all long before they became an item. She went on to reveal that she and DJ Bonez knew each other for almost six years, but hardly spoke up until two years ago.

“I have known him for like five or six years. We did not like each other at all. We had mad beef, he used to say I am ratchet,” said Kamene.

In this light, the media personality shared that when she posted about her two-year anniversary with the DJ on her Instagram story, she was met with criticism from some of her followers who claimed that she has been misleading women into rejecting men whereas she is living happily in a fruitful relationship.

While sharing the details with her co-host Oga Obinna, the bold radio girl defended herself by saying that she is just but an advocate of good love.

“Some were criticizing me for ‘lying ‘ to them about men yet am dating. I feel like people are just hallucinating. I always advocate for one thing good love,” she said.

Having been together for such a period of time, a section of the radio personality’s fans have been encouraging her to start her own family with the DJ, but Kamene is not one to cave into the pressure.

In a past question and answer session, Kamene said she was not planning on having kids anytime soon, and even so, would never want to get kids out of wedlock,

“I am not pregnant and not anytime soon. I don’t want kids out of wedlock and so, I will have to get married first, settle into marriage, and then think about having kids,” Kamene said.

One curious fan went on to ask her if it were true that she removed her uterus and she boldly answered.

“Fiction. Nipeleke wapi? but I had actually thought of doing it, but I need to be 35 before it can be approved.”

