We need modern structures in Gikomba, says Korogocho MCA





Korogocho Member of County Assembly Abisalom Odhiambo has called upon the Nairobi County government to put up modern structures in Gikomba Market to cushion traders from getting losses caused by frequent fire outbreaks.

Addressing the media, Odhiambo said that the government should also come up with ways of securing the market land title deed to stop land grabbers.

“The county government should build modern structures or kiosks and tighten security in the market. Thuis is the only solution to fire outbreaks in Gikomba market,” said Odhiambo.

He said that traders are making losses as some depend on loans to boost their businesses.

“Some traders depend on loans. The bank does not care whether there is a fire outbreak or not. This is why I call upon the government to do something,” said Odhiambo.

He also called upon the traders in the market to cooperate if the government decided to build modern structures.

“I want to appeal to the traders to cooperate with the government because this will be a lasting solution to the traders,” said Odhiambo.

This came just a few hours after fire razed down the market.

Last year, the traders counted millions of shillings in losses after fire razed their commodities five times.

Early that same year, a fire broke out in the market, with none of the government, even the Nairobi leaders, raising concerns or suggesting any interventions.

This has left Kenyans wondering who will bring an end to the fires and protect the biggest open- air market.

The market has been a source of income for many including food vendors, second-hand clothes traders, carpenters, business people, and many more.