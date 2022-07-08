We want peace, not firearms and teargas, senior police officers say

Some of the senior police officers from Nairobi’s Central Police Division who took part in the peace march within Nairobi's CBD. PHOTO | COURTESY

Senior police officers from Nairobi’s Central Police Division on Friday held in a peace march within the CBD with a call for peaceful election.

The officers asked Kenyans to observe peace during the campaigns and during and after the August 9 General Election.

The senior officers, who were led by Central OCPD Mr David Bariu Mburukua and Central DCIO Mr Jason Mworia, also took part in the street peace march to call for cohesion ahead of the General Election.

Mr Mburukua called on Nairobi city residents to maintain peace during campaigns in the run-up to the August polls.

The street peace march was organised by members of the Kenyan Special Olympics team.

“We are asking members of the public to observe peace during and after the election,” Mr Mburukua said.

Also, the officers urged the political leaders who are seeking various elective seats to accept the outcome of the election, whether they will win or lose.

“We don’t want to be on the streets with teargas and firearms. We want after the election we go back to our normal business or maintaining peace and order,” he added.

Their call comes as political campaigns intensify across the country, with just 31 days left before Kenyans go to the polls.

At the same time, the Inspector General of the National Police Service, Hillary Mutyambai, has assured Kenyans of security across the country ahead of the election. Mutyambai also said police officers who are on leave have so far been recalled to duties.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has also on several occasions reiterated that his ministry has put in place adequate security measures duirng the electioneering period.

During the 2007 and 2017 general elections, the country experienced chaos following disputes in the outcomes.