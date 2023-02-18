We won’t be brainwashed, Peter Salasya trashes Ruto’s church activities

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya at Parliament Buildings on September 8, 2022 after he was sworn in. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has trashed the frequent church activities that President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza fraternity has lately been engaged in.

Dismissing the ongoing prayer rallies, Salasya said what Kenya needs at this point in time are reforms in the electoral body.

“We will not allow to be brainwashed by the church activities. We want reforms in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission),” he said.

Speaking at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisii on Friday, the first-time parliamentarian also recalled the time when opposition leader Raila Odinga joined hands with the late President Mwai Kibaki and Kenyans saw the fruits of their unity.

“In 2017 we missed the point but this time we must fix it… the constitution has given us a chance to appoint 5 Commissioners of IEBC…. it’s now time Kenyans to decide the electoral system to use so that if you lose or win at the presidential level it’s upon Kenyan decision,” he later tweeted.

Ever since the Supreme Court upheld President Ruto’s victory, Mr Odinga has been blaming the IEBC for what he terms as irregularities within the electoral body.

In the spirit of conducting prayers just like their counterparts, earlier this week, Mr Odinga announced that he would be holding prayers at the IEBC offices.

