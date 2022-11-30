Wealthy Cabinet Secretaries to forgo one-month salary: KOT reacts

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Kenyans on Twitter have criticized the decision of the cabinet members to donate their one month’s salary to support drought-affected Kenyans, saying it’s pure Public Relations (PR).

Kenyans are claiming that the Cabinet Members are trying to ‘show off’ yet they are the ones earning ‘big’ salaries.

One social media user said that the Cabinet Members led by President William Ruto would find a way of compensating themselves for the same amount they have contributed.

They claimed that it is an avenue to foster corruption because how will they survive without the salary?

Yet another Twitter user said that the move is a pure show-off and PR.

These reactions come a few hours after the Cabinet Members held a meeting and agreed to forgo their one-month salary.

“Cabinet Members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought,” read the State House report.

This move comes barely a week after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that the Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) had decided to give up one day of pay every month to help raise funds to combat the effects of a drought that has rocked the country.

Two days ago, the Drought Response Committee shared the bank and PayBill account that Kenyans can contribute to drought response.

Gachagua has been calling upon Kenyans to contribute towards the same.

“The National Drought Response Steering Committee have released the PayBill and bank account details that will allow Kenyans to donate cash to assist those impacted by the ongoing drought,” said Gachagua.

Those who want to contribute can do so via M-pesa PayBill 880990 or through KCB bank account number 1305486137.

“Donations to the appeal fund can do so via M-PESA PayBill 880990 USE YOUR NAME as the account number or National Drought Mitigation Appeal Fund Kenya Commercial Bank, Riverside Branch, ACC. NO. 1305486137,”added Gachagua.

He also noted that the PayBill number applies to Safaricom’s M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and Telkom’s T-Kash subscribers.

“We thank Kenyans and all our friends for their continued support towards this course,” said the second in command.

The drought worsens in twenty (20) of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties. The ASAL regions host 70% of the National Livestock herd with an estimated value of Ksh.70 billion.

This is attributed to the four successive failed rains seasons.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance currently stands at 4.35 million based on 2022 long rains food and nutritional security assessment report.

