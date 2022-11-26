Weekend plot: Add Tapas to your culinary tastes





Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport Hotel has expanded its offering by introducing a tapas menu, complementing its current bar offering.

Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport General Manager Barnabas Wamoto says the addition of tapas to the bar menu is inspired by the essence of sharing good food and drinks in an informal setting, a social ritual synonymous with Spanish cuisine.

“Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport is at the cutting edge of the culinary world,” noted Mr. Wamoto. “Our goal is to evolve the bar menu by striking a delicate balance between continuing to serve our loyal guests and attracting new ones.”

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Adding that, as part of Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport’s commitment to create a more premium experience for its customers, the addition of the tapas menu into the velocity and rooftop bars of Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport will spike the great unwinding experience that the two bars are known for.

This addition comes at a time when the hotel, recently crowned as the best luxury airport hotel in Africa in the 2022 World Luxury Hotel Awards, is celebrating five years of being in operation as the first airport hotel in Kenya.

Also read: Ex-Machachari actor Govi a.k.a Malik Lemuel: I am now making Sh5million in a year

Here is how the event went down.

Also, read our top stories today:

Details of two-page note Ngara Girls student left behind

10 tragic facts of relationship between Omar Lali and the late heiress Tecra Muigai

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid