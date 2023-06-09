Weekend watchlist: Unleash the excitement with these captivating series!





Calling all movie and Netflix lovers! I’ve got something exciting lined up for your weekend binge-watching sessions. Trust me, you won’t want to miss these captivating shows that will grab your attention and keep you hooked till the very end.

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of drama, mystery, romance and action that will take your weekend to a whole new level.

So, without further ado, here’s the ultimate list of binge-worthy series that will make your jaw drop and your heart race:

Ultimatum: Queer Love – This reality show is all about relationship crossroads. Picture five couples, all women, facing a major decision. One partner is ready to tie the knot, while the other has doubts. Drama and heartbreak unfold over two months as they try to figure out their future. Will they end up single, married to their original partner, or even find love elsewhere?

Maid – Get ready for a gripping drama series that showcases the strength of women leaving abusive relationships. It follows Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to make ends meet. She’s on a mission to escape her abusive partner, overcome homelessness and create a better life for her daughter, Maddy.

Night Agent – If you’re into action, conspiracy and thrillers, you’re in for a treat! This series revolves around FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself caught up in a deadly plot involving a double agent planning an assassination at the White House. Framed for the crime, Peter goes on a high-stakes hunt to clear his name. Can he unravel the truth and expose the traitor?

13 Reasons Why – Get ready for drama and mystery with this captivating series. It starts with a young woman named Hanna tragically taking her own life. Two weeks later, a classmate receives a box of tapes numbered from one to thirteen. These tapes reveal the reasons behind Hanna’s decision and the people who played a part in it. Brace yourself for the heartbreak and denial as those involved face the consequences of their actions.

You – Prepare to dive into a thrilling exploration of love and obsession. This series follows a man whose infatuation with beautiful and intelligent women pushes him to extreme measures. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to remove any obstacles standing in the way of his desires. Get ready for mind-bending twists as you ponder just how far someone can go for love.

From Scratch – For all the hopeless romantics out there, this American drama miniseries is a must-watch. It takes you on a journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and continents. Follow an artist who finds romance with a charming chef in Italy. Will they overcome the challenges and find their happily ever after?

Alright, folks! It’s time to put on your comfy pants, grab that bowl of popcorn, and cozy up for the binge-watching extravaganza of a lifetime! These captivating series will keep you glued to your screens from dusk till dawn, making your weekend an epic adventure of laughter, tears, and suspense.

So, buckle up, because it’s about to get real! Get ready to Netflix and chill like never before, my friends!

Also read:

5 mind-bending movies that will leave you questioning reality

Sabina Chege: Help me Gachagua! They stole my iPhone 14 in Parliament!

Digital tax: How show of wealth has landed Kenyan celebs in trouble