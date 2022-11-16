Weight loss alert! Esther Passaris finally hits the gym after wasting two years’ worth of membership





Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, 58, took to TikTok on November 15, 2022, to announce that she had returned to the gym after wasting the membership she had been paying for the past two years and not attending.

In the video, she also showed off a new hairstyle, a far cry from the windblown hair she is known for.

She had her hair plaited in braids, explaining that it was a measure to protect it from the current rains in Nairobi.

“Ok, so I’m parked on the side of the road. How do you like my braids? I decided to braid my hair in anticipation of the rain.”

“Alright, I woke up at 4 in the morning, and I decided, you know what? I’ve been paying subs (subscription) for Parklands Sports Club for two years, and I have never used the club.

Today I decided I would not waste two thousand shillings every month. I’m actually going to hit the gym. So I’ve been at the gym, I’ve done a Zumba class for an hour- I’ve obviously got to work on my hips.

I’m going to work on my moves I’ll share that with you in the future,” she told her followers as she also thanked God for the rains.

In past social media updates, Passaris lamented about putting on weight as she grew older. In 2015, she revealed she weighed 57 kilograms before she gave birth to her daughter, and 18 years later, she weighed 76 kilograms. She also swore that there was no more adding weight after reaching the age of 50 back then.

One of her followers advised her to ditch the fuel guzzlers politicians are given and walk to her destinations to speed up the weight loss, to which Passaris revealed she always dumped her car every time she was in town because it was easier to walk to meetings than sit in traffic.

She also revealed that she used to work with an online trainer for free.

“Good Morning, good people. I barely slept five hours. Started the morning with a gym session. Trying to drop some weight by October 2019.”

“Resolution number 1. Take care of me; get my core strength to support my back. I wish I knew better. We should not live to eat. We should eat to live,” said Passaris in June 2019.

During a Parliament dust-up on the floor, she also revealed that her doctor had advised her to balance out the weight she put on her back after she walked into Parliament carrying a Louis Vuitton backpack, to the chagrin of male Parliamentarians. She has been struggling with back problems for years.

