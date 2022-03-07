Welder accused of obtaining money by false pretence

Lucas Otieno at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with obtaining money by false pretences. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A city welder who allegedly received a down payment of Sh33, 000 to make rubbish skip for a company and failed to deliver has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

At Kibera law courts, Lucas Otieno was charged with obtaining the money from Pauline Wambui along Raphta road in Kileleshwa on diverse dates between October 2 and November 19 last year.

He is accused of receiving the money after falsely pretending he could fabricate a skip for the collection of rubbish, a fact he knew to be untrue.

Ms Wambui had been mandated by her employer to look for the skip after the company agreed with Nairobi County to get it for garbage collection.

She met Otieno who is a welder in Kawangware and they agreed he will make the skip for Sh38, 000.

He was allegedly given Sh15, 000 on October 2, 2021 to start working on the skip.

Otieno later reportedly received 18, 000 on November 19 promising to deliver the skip in a few days.

Ms Wambui kept calling him to deliver the skip which he did not. Later on, he went to Wambui’s offices and claimed he made the skip but it was stolen before he delivered it.

He was reported to the police and arrested after investigations.

Otieno denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki. He was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000.

The matter will be mentioned on March 10.