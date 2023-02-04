Wema Sepetu desperate to have a baby for her new bae





Love-smitten popular bongo movie actress Wema Sepetu, 34, feels her love is not complete for her new boyfriend, as she lacks a child. The former Miss Tanzania is currently the talk of the town since going public about her romance with singer Whozu.

For the last four months since starting their affair, the two celebrities have kept their millions of fans on social media well-updated on their escapades.

Their age difference has also been a topic of discussion with Wema in her 30s and Whozu early 20s. Nonetheless, the two don’t seem bothered by trolls over their age disparity.

“I love him so much and he loves me too, however, there is one thing (child) that I need to accomplish for him to cement our love. If it never happens then that would be wonderful but still love him to death.” Wema confessed.

Wema has been struggling to have a child after a series of miscarriages over the years. In 2020 Wema claimed her former ex-lover, the late actor Steven Kanumba cursed her and that she will never ever have a child after she twice aborted his pregnancy.

Also read:

Who are these women? Kenyans list their preferred cast for ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’

Showmax unveils ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’ cast